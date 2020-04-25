Child found unresponsive inside vehicle in Tomball

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was found unresponsive Friday afternoon inside a vehicle in a Tomball neighborhood.It happened in the 12800 block of Mimosa Spring Drive in the Village Creek area some time after 3:30 p.m.The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable's Office and Klein Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to the call, but it wasn't immediately clear what exactly happened.EMS personnel performed CPR on the child as they rushed to a hospital. A lieutenant with the constable's office referred questions to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.ABC13 has reached out to HCSO for more details on the incident.