Child transported to hospital with possible wound from BB gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating after reports of a six-year-old boy was shot near his parents' food truck.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the shooting happened at 3600 Aldine Bender and the child was possibly shot by a BB gun above one of his ears.

The sheriff says in the tweet that the boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Gonzalez says they think the suspect was in a light colored SUV.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncrimeshootingbb gun
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 5 people killed, 21 injured in Texas shooting
Pilot, passenger walk away with minor injuries after plane crash
Houston Texans involved in multiple blockbuster trades on Saturday
At least 1 person taken by LifeFlight after major crash on I-10 Katy
Multiple people arrested during illegal street racing crackdown
Eric Gordon agrees to 4-year contract extension with Rockets
Category 4 Hurricane Dorian moving west towards Florida
Show More
BEER-TO-GO: New Texas laws going into effect on Sept. 1
Texans acquire RB Carlos Hyde from Chiefs
Puppy dies of heat stroke in care of Pasadena Animal Shelter: owner
Labor Day surprise! Blue water returns to Galveston Island
10 teens injured in shooting at high school football game in Alabama
More TOP STORIES News