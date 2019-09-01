Child transported to hospital with possible wound from BB gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating after reports of a six-year-old boy was shot near his parents' food truck.
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the shooting happened at 3600 Aldine Bender and the child was possibly shot by a BB gun above one of his ears.
The sheriff says in the tweet that the boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Gonzalez says they think the suspect was in a light colored SUV.
