Child transported to hospital with possible wound from BB gun

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County deputies are investigating after reports of a six-year-old boy was shot near his parents' food truck.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the shooting happened at 3600 Aldine Bender and the child was possibly shot by a BB gun above one of his ears.The sheriff says in the tweet that the boy was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Gonzalez says they think the suspect was in a light colored SUV.