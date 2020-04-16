Child thrown and killed in crash involving 18-wheeler

Heartbreaking. @HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at 7601 E. Sam Houston Pkwy/North Crosby Fwy. Preliminary info: a car & 18-wheeler are involved. A child was ejected from the car & has been pronounced at the scene. Eastbound feeder at 90 is shut down. I’m enroute. pic.twitter.com/t9hhp4J51d — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 16, 2020

Harris County sheriff's deputies are investigating a crash that killed a child on the East Beltway.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the crash between a car and an 18-wheeler happened at 7601 E. Sam Houston Parkway near the Crosby Freeway.A child in the car involved was thrown during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.According to Gonzalez, the eastbound feeder road of the Crosby Freeway is shut down.