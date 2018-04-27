Georgia child safe, walks back to day care after carjacking

Child taken in carjacking walks back to day care. (KTRK)

RIVERDALE, Georgia --
A Georgia child is safe after he was in the back seat of a vehicle that was carjacked outside a day care.

Thieves stole two vehicles that were left running in the parking lot of the day care in Riverdale, Georgia.

The 6-year-old child was in the back seat of one of them, a white Hundai Santa Fe SUV, according to WGCL-TV.

Once thieves realized he was in the backseat, they let him out a short distance away.

The boy found his way back to the day care where he was reunited with his mother. He was not hurt during the ordeal.

Police later found the SUV. The other vehicle stolen has not been found.
