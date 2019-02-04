A boy was killed after a shooting during an attempted robbery in southeast Houston, police say.It all unfolded on Glenhollow Drive at Tavenor around 10 p.m. Sunday.Police said three juveniles attempted to rob a 23-year-old man. Someone fired shots and hit one of the juveniles, who police believe is 12 or 13 years old. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.The 23-year-old man was injured, but police say he was not shot. Police said he managed to get away and drive to a private residence where an ambulance picked him up. He was taken to Ben Taub General Hospital and is listed in stable condition.Investigators are trying to figure out who pulled the trigger.No charges have been filed.