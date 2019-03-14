Child struck by vehicle rushed to hospital in N. Harris Co.

Precinct 4 Constables said the child was hit in the 16200 block of N. Meadow Drive.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in north Harris County.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the child was hit in the 16200 block of N. Meadow Drive.

The constable said the child was taken by ambulance to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

We do not know whether the driver stopped to help, or what led up to the child being injured.

