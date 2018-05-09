Child struck by vehicle in Katy

Auto/Ped: Kingsland / Anserra Trails. AirMed en route. It does involve a child and does not appear to be life threatening. Sgt. Patterson POC on scene for media. pic.twitter.com/FNMR29HRkX — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) May 9, 2018

Emergency officials are heading to the area of Kingsland and Anserra Trails after a child was struck by a vehicle.Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation of the incident.The child's injuries were described as not appearing to be life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.