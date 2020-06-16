12-year-old shot in SE Houston in unknown condition, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been taken to the hospital after being shot in southeast Houston, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 12000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard on Monday afternoon at the Villas At Sandrock apartment complex.

Initial reports from HPD said the victim is a 12-year-old who has been transported to Memorial Hermann.

The child's condition is unknown.

Officers detained one person at the scene.
