Child in critical condition after shooting outside NE Harris County home, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was shot outside a home in northeast Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Deputies said they were responding to the shooting scene at about 7:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Tidwell.

Gonzalez said the child, who is believed to be about 11 years old, was outside the home when multiple shots were fired.

The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.



