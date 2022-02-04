Child in critical condition after shooting outside NE Harris County home, sheriff says

Pct 3 deputies responded to a shooting at the 12200 blk of Tidwell. Preliminary info: a school aged-child, possibly 11 years old, has been shot. He was outside a residence when multiple shots were fired. He’s been transported in critical condition. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/XmOWVd45A7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 4, 2022

