Child in critical condition after shooting outside NE Harris County home, sheriff says

Deputies said they were responding to the shooting scene at about 7:40 p.m. in the 12200 block of Tidwell.
Gonzalez said the child, who is believed to be about 11 years old, was outside the home when multiple shots were fired.
The child was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, according to deputies.
Pct 3 deputies responded to a shooting at the 12200 blk of Tidwell. Preliminary info: a school aged-child, possibly 11 years old, has been shot. He was outside a residence when multiple shots were fired. He’s been transported in critical condition. Investigators are enroute. pic.twitter.com/XmOWVd45A7— Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 4, 2022
For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.