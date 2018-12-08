@HCSOTexas responded to a call at 20000 Little Bighorn. Info is preliminary, but we do know a child (approx 7 years) was shot and has been life-flighted to hospital in unknown condition. Investigators are enroute to the scene. #hounews pic.twitter.com/5m6htmBijc — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 8, 2018

A child was shot in west Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say right before 2 p.m., they responded to a call about a shooting in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive.According to deputies, a child approximately seven years old was hit and transported to an area hospital by Life Flight. The child's condition is currently unknown.Investigators are en route to the scene.