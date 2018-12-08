CHILD SHOT

Child shot in west Harris Co. and transported by Life Flight, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A child was shot in west Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say right before 2 p.m., they responded to a call about a shooting in the 20000 block of Little Bighorn Drive.


According to deputies, a child approximately seven years old was hit and transported to an area hospital by Life Flight. The child's condition is currently unknown.

Investigators are en route to the scene.
