Child shot in road rage incident released from hospital

Brandon Jayden Ross was shot in his father's car at 8601 Southwest Freeway around 1:15 p.m. on May 3.
According to police, the father accidentally cut the suspect off on the feeder road before the shooting. The father told authorities that he even tried to apologize, but the suspect started waving a gun.
The child was released from Children's Memorial Hermann on Sunday.
Brandon's family released the following statement:
"Brandon's father and I want to thank each and every person who opened their arms to us and who prayed for our son following the senseless act that harmed him and our family. We are extremely grateful for the care Brandon received before and during his time in the hospital. We are looking forward to being home as a family and ask for privacy as Brandon recovers. God is love."
WATCH: Hero nurse speaks exclusively to ABC13
SEE ALSO: 1-year-old injured during road rage shooting in southwest Houston: police
The shooter remains unidentified and at large. Police believe the boy's father may have bumped his car or cut him off, which triggered the road rage.
RELATED: Baby's road rage shooting is wake-up call: HPD chief
The family of little Brandon Jayden Ross has launched two GoFundMe campaigns: one to help cover his medical expenses and another for a birthday party to lift his spirits.