Child shot in road rage incident released from hospital

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5283183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Brandon Jayden Ross is likely alive because of a hero nurse who was in the right place at the right time.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old child child who was shot in a road rage incident has been released from the hospital in good condition.Brandon Jayden Ross was shot in his father's car at 8601 Southwest Freeway around 1:15 p.m. on May 3.According to police, the father accidentally cut the suspect off on the feeder road before the shooting. The father told authorities that he even tried to apologize, but the suspect started waving a gun.The child was released from Children's Memorial Hermann on Sunday.Brandon's family released the following statement:The shooter remains unidentified and at large. Police believe the boy's father may have bumped his car or cut him off, which triggered the road rage.The family of little Brandon Jayden Ross has launched two GoFundMe campaigns: one toand anotherto lift his spirits.