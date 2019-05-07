Child shot in road rage incident released from hospital

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old child child who was shot in a road rage incident has been released from the hospital in good condition.

Brandon Jayden Ross was shot in his father's car at 8601 Southwest Freeway around 1:15 p.m. on May 3.

According to police, the father accidentally cut the suspect off on the feeder road before the shooting. The father told authorities that he even tried to apologize, but the suspect started waving a gun.

The child was released from Children's Memorial Hermann on Sunday.

Brandon's family released the following statement:

"Brandon's father and I want to thank each and every person who opened their arms to us and who prayed for our son following the senseless act that harmed him and our family. We are extremely grateful for the care Brandon received before and during his time in the hospital. We are looking forward to being home as a family and ask for privacy as Brandon recovers. God is love."

WATCH: Hero nurse speaks exclusively to ABC13
EMBED More News Videos

Brandon Jayden Ross is likely alive because of a hero nurse who was in the right place at the right time.



SEE ALSO: 1-year-old injured during road rage shooting in southwest Houston: police
The shooter remains unidentified and at large. Police believe the boy's father may have bumped his car or cut him off, which triggered the road rage.

RELATED: Baby's road rage shooting is wake-up call: HPD chief

The family of little Brandon Jayden Ross has launched two GoFundMe campaigns: one to help cover his medical expenses and another for a birthday party to lift his spirits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild injuredshootingnurseschild shotroad rage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News