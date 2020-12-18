Child shot during domestic incident in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was hit by gunfire Friday morning that appeared to stem from a domestic violence incident, Houston police said.According to HPD, the call of the shooting came in at about 11 a.m. in the 6500 block of Dunlap Street, which is located not too far away from Hillcroft and the Southwest Freeway.Police did not immediately disclose the age or gender of the victim or the severity of the gunshot wound.An investigation is underway.The reported shooting marks the latest domestic violence incident happening in the Houston area.Authorities have remarked recently about the rise of crime, especially domestic incidents, during the pandemic.13 Investigates also examined the backlog of criminal court cases.