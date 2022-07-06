The Woodlands man arrested for soliciting sex from a 7-year-old, police said

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police arrested a man from The Woodlands area who officers said was soliciting sex from a child.Police said the department received a tip that Lucas Corey Reid, of The Woodlands, was making inquiries to have sex with a 7-year-old child. Undercover detectives began communicating with Reid, who agreed to pay money for a sexual encounter with the child, police said.During the investigation, Houston police requested help from the Montgomery County ICAC Task Force. Pct. 3 detectives, as well as other members of the task force, also assisted in the investigation.The investigation led them to a hotel in The Woodlands, where Reid believed he was meeting with a child.On July 5, Reid was taken into custody after a brief struggle at the hotel. He is currently being held on a $60,000 bond at the Montgomery County jail.