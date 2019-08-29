Manhunt ends in arrest of suspect charged with sexual assault of child

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- The manhunt for a 31-year-old suspect charged with sexual assault of a child under 14 has come to an end, according to the US Marshal's Service.

After being on the run for five weeks, the Gulf Coast Task Force took Daniel Baquer into custody around 2 p.m. Thursday. With the help of a tip, Baquer was found in a mall parking lot in Baytown.

The alleged victim's father also took action and helped pass out flyers with Baquer's mugshot with hopes of getting him caught.

Authorities say he was arrested without incident and booked into the Baytown police jail.

Baquer also faces two other aggravated assault charges.
