HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old girl was playing outside with her friends and brother, when Houston Police detectives said she was targeted by a child predator, on Sunday, Jan. 12."She was in the apartment building courtyard," said HPD Crimes Against Children detective Jessica Lam. "She was outside her parents' apartment, and the door was open."Officials said the suspect told the girl something, and led her away around the corner of the building. There, she was fondled and touched inappropriately."She ran back and told her parents who reported it," Lam said. "He was bold to do that during the day. She was playing in a group and wasn't alone. It raises the possibility there may be other victims out there."The complex is located in the 10,200 block of Harwin. One resident said the office sent a letter to tenants last month, telling them there had been an incident, and advised them to keep a close eye on their children.The suspect's composite sketch is based on the information provided by the girl's 8-year-old brother, who was part of the group playing outside. It shows a Hispanic man, said to be in his 20's or 30's, about 6'0" and slender. He was wearing sunglasses, a blue hoodie with his head covered. He also had a long black goatee."In this day and age, you always have to be out with your kids," said Lam. "The girl did nothing wrong. She was in a group, but it still happened."Anyone with information on who the suspect may be can call Houston Police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS to report information anonymously, and may qualify for a reward if an arrest is made.