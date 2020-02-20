HPD searching for man who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old girl was playing outside with her friends and brother, when Houston Police detectives said she was targeted by a child predator, on Sunday, Jan. 12.

"She was in the apartment building courtyard," said HPD Crimes Against Children detective Jessica Lam. "She was outside her parents' apartment, and the door was open."

Officials said the suspect told the girl something, and led her away around the corner of the building. There, she was fondled and touched inappropriately.

"She ran back and told her parents who reported it," Lam said. "He was bold to do that during the day. She was playing in a group and wasn't alone. It raises the possibility there may be other victims out there."

The complex is located in the 10,200 block of Harwin. One resident said the office sent a letter to tenants last month, telling them there had been an incident, and advised them to keep a close eye on their children.

The suspect's composite sketch is based on the information provided by the girl's 8-year-old brother, who was part of the group playing outside. It shows a Hispanic man, said to be in his 20's or 30's, about 6'0" and slender. He was wearing sunglasses, a blue hoodie with his head covered. He also had a long black goatee.

"In this day and age, you always have to be out with your kids," said Lam. "The girl did nothing wrong. She was in a group, but it still happened."

Anyone with information on who the suspect may be can call Houston Police or Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS to report information anonymously, and may qualify for a reward if an arrest is made.

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sex assaultchild sex assaultinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News