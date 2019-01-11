Child porn leader stabbed to death during prison attack

EMBED </>More Videos

A NY man killed in a Michigan detention center after being sentenced for sexually exploiting children was repeatedly stabbed.

MILAN, Michigan --
A New York man killed in a Michigan detention center after being sentenced for sexually exploiting children was repeatedly stabbed.

The Washtenaw County medical examiner's office said Christian Maire's death last week was a homicide. The Detroit News reports that the autopsy found he was stabbed and struck in the head.

Maire was killed at the Milan detention center, about 50 miles southwest of Detroit. It's on the grounds of the low-security Milan federal prison. Men are housed at the center while awaiting trial, sentencing or a permanent prison assignment.

The government has said Maire was involved in an "altercation."

The 40-year-old was from Binghamton, New York. He was sentenced in December to 40 years in prison for exploiting children. He pleaded guilty to coercing girls to engage in sexual activity on a website.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man killedstabbingcrimeprisonchild pornographyu.s. & worldMichigan
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 charged in drive-by shooting that injured 13-year-old girl
El Chapo text messages with mistress read in court
San Antonio police find body of 8-month-old inside backpack
Suspect Jake Patterson accused of kidnapping Jayme Closs, murdering her parents
Carjacking suspect and deputy trade shots in N. Harris Co.
Traffic nightmare in Pearland this weekend
Houston Astros' Alex Bregman recovering from elbow surgery
Cardi B, George Strait top RodeoHouston concert ticket sales
Show More
Chili's waitress goes missing after movie with co-worker
Heavy rain early Saturday could dampen morning plans
The 60: Travis Scott donates $100K to program for young artists
Family sues Lifetime after portrait used in movie
Man suspected of killing California officer found dead
More News