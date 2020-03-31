Child led deputy to find mother's body in bedroom of NE Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas -- Harris County Precinct 3 deputy constables found a woman dead in her home after one of her three children led them to her bedroom.Deputies found three children, ages 4, 7 and 11 while conducting a welfare check on their mother at a home on Ashley Meadow at Meadow Thistle.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man turned himself in to Baytown P.D. for warrants and during the conversation indicated that his wife was possibly deceased.The sheriff did not speculate on what happened and would only say that her death was traumatic and police are continuing to talk to the husband who turned himself in.