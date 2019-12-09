Child killed when car flips upside down during crash in NE Houston

It happened at Tidwell and Valley Forest Drive around 5:30 a.m.
It's not clear yet what led to the wreck, but police say the child and the mother were in the vehicle, which landed upside down in a ditch.
The mother's condition is unknown at this time.
Houston Police Department investigators are at the scene.
