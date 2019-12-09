Child killed when car flips upside down during crash in NE Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was killed in a crash Monday morning in northeast Houston, police say.

It happened at Tidwell and Valley Forest Drive around 5:30 a.m.

It's not clear yet what led to the wreck, but police say the child and the mother were in the vehicle, which landed upside down in a ditch.

The mother's condition is unknown at this time.

Houston Police Department investigators are at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.



Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild killedcrash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Funeral services set for HPD Sgt. Chris Brewster
Who is Arturo Solis? Man charged with shooting Sgt. Brewster
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Miss South Africa wins 2019 Miss Universe pageant
Huge temp drop coming after near-record Monday heat
LISTEN: Police scanner notes shooting death of Sgt. Brewster
ABC13's Morning News
Show More
Victim in road rage shooting possibly kidnapped after crash: Police
At least 5 dead, many missing after New Zealand volcano erupts
Church nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
Guard shot as officers respond to burglary call at apartments
List of Christmas shipping deadlines to get packages mailed on time
More TOP STORIES News