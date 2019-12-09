Child killed when car flips upside down during crash in NE Houston

A child is dead after a single vehicle accident on Tidwell at Valley Forest #abc13eyewitness pic.twitter.com/cC3W9GxYkq — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) December 9, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child was killed in a crash Monday morning in northeast Houston, police say.It happened at Tidwell and Valley Forest Drive around 5:30 a.m.It's not clear yet what led to the wreck, but police say the child and the mother were in the vehicle, which landed upside down in a ditch.The mother's condition is unknown at this time.Houston Police Department investigators are at the scene.This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for updates.