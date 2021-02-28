Man and child killed in major accident in north Harris Co., sheriff says

A crash at Airtex and I45N has an adult and a juvenile deceased from injuries on scene. The intersection will be closed for hours as the Vehicular Crimes unit processes the scene. Condolences to those impacted. pic.twitter.com/g7bsIQHvRD — Captain J. Shannon (@HCSO_NightShift) February 28, 2021

Tragic. Yes, 2 confirmed, male appears to be in his 20s and a child (btwn 8-10 yrs). A 2nd car was involved, and a few occupants are being transported, unk conditions. Northbound service rd and westbound lanes of Airtex currently shutdown. #HouNews https://t.co/A2JJwZQ47g — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 28, 2021

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An adult man and a child were reportedly killed in a multi-vehicle car crash in north Harris County on Saturday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's office.The major crash happened at 14700 North Freeway, on the northbound service road near Airtex Drive.Deputies said both the adult and the child were deceased when they arrived on scene.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the man who died appeared to be in his 20s, and the child is between the ages of eight and 10 years old.He also said a second car was involved and that those occupants have been transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.The northbound service road and westbound lanes of Airtex Drive are currently shut down.