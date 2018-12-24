Child killed and many residents displaced following apartment fire in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

At least one child is dead and 60 people have been displaced following a fire during the morning of Christmas Eve.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
At least one child is dead and 60 people have been displaced following a fire during the morning of Christmas Eve.

At around 8 a.m. Monday, the Houston Fire Department responded to a call about an apartment fire in the 7000 block of South Gessner in southwest Houston.

According to firefighters, the fire claimed the life of a young child and injured another resident.



One firefighter was also transported to the hospital but is expected to be fine.


A temporary shelter has been set up to help residents who were displaced.

Firefighters also arrived with toys for the children who lost everything.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
apartment firehouston fire departmentHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officers expected to recover after fiery crash in SE Houston
Wall GoFundMe hits $16 million, but how would US get money?
Armed bystanders open fire on suspected shoplifters
Father of Marine impaled in Pasadena car crash speaks out
$320 million up for grabs in Christmas Mega Millions drawing
Indonesia searches for tsunami victims as death toll hits 373
Massive grass fire at I-45 Gulf Freeway in Galveston County
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
Show More
Drink up! It's National Eggnog Day
FDA warns consumers about bacteria found in avocados
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Tom Hanks surprises fans at In-N-Out
Burglar dresses up as Rudolph then breaks into store
More News