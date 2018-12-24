Houston firefighters are responding to a 2-11 Fire in the 7000 block of South Gessner Rd. Please avoid the area. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 24, 2018

Firefighters say one child is dead and another resident is at the hospital. One firefighter is the hospital, but expected to be okay. 60 people lost their homes on Christmas Eve. https://t.co/9Q2UNnoAfb pic.twitter.com/SAJZkxeqj8 — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 24, 2018

Confirmed injury in 2-11 fire on Gessner. Fire is still active. PIO in route. — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) December 24, 2018

Firefighters are giving toys to kids who lost everything on Christmas Eve. #abc13 https://t.co/9Q2UNnoAfb pic.twitter.com/xRqu34QXaE — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) December 24, 2018

At least one child is dead and 60 people have been displaced following a fire during the morning of Christmas Eve.At around 8 a.m. Monday, the Houston Fire Department responded to a call about an apartment fire in the 7000 block of South Gessner in southwest Houston.According to firefighters, the fire claimed the life of a young child and injured another resident.One firefighter was also transported to the hospital but is expected to be fine.A temporary shelter has been set up to help residents who were displaced.Firefighters also arrived with toys for the children who lost everything.