5-year-old child in critical condition after car crash, suspected drunk driving

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are on scene of a 2-vehicle accident on Harrisburg and 75th street on Houston's East End.

Harris County District Attorney's office Division Chief, Sean Teare is on scene and told ABC13 they believe the driver of a red pickup ran a red light and hit a Cadillac with 4 people inside, including a 5-year-old girl. She's in critical condition and at last check was in surgery.


The driver of the pickup is charged with intoxication assault.

Teare says they are looking into whether the driver may have been over-served before the crash. Teare says "This is unacceptable. We get calls about this every night. We're on scenes every night. this is what we do. it's a tragic occurrence we have to be out there every night."
