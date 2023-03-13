The shooting happened at about 12:10 p.m. in an alley on 9th Street. Texas City Police believe the man inside with the child may have been targeted by multiple gunmen.

Gunmen open fire on alleged targeted car with man, young child inside in Texas City, police said

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas City Police Department is investigating how a man with a baby in a car may have been targeted during a midday shootout on Monday in the city's east side.

The shooting happened at about 12:10 p.m. in an alley along 9th Street between 3rd and 4th avenues, police said.

An initial report said that at least two or possibly three gunmen opened fire on the man with a young child inside a car, police said.

In the process, several people who live nearby in a small apartment complex and rental homes reported bullets striking their homes, police said.

In all, no one was struck, and no injuries were reported, police said.

Texas City police Capt. Manuel Johnson said it was unclear if the man inside the vehicle also fired a weapon during the shootout.

Investigators did check the area for doorbell and security cameras for possible videos of the incident, police said.

Police currently do not have anyone in custody, nor do they have a description of the shooters.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Texas City police at 409-643-5720.