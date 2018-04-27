Child hit by vehicle in northwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A child was struck by a vehicle in the 9900 block of FM 1960 on Friday, authorities said.
The child was taken by Life Flight to a local hospital.
Authorities said drivers can expect delays or use an alternate route.
CONSTABLES AND EMS RESPONDING TO THE 9900 BLOCK OF W FM 1960 TO AN AUTO/PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT. LIFE FLIGHT IS HEADED TO THE SCENE. EXPECT DELAYS AND USE ALTERNATE ROUTE IF POSSIBLE!— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) April 27, 2018
