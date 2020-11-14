child injured

Mom trying to back car out drives forward and hits child, deputies say

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-month-old child sustained severe head injuries when his or her mother hit the tot with her car in Liberty County on Friday evening.

According to the county's sheriff's office, the incident happened around 7 p.m. along Road 3548 in the town of Plum Grove.

Deputies said the child was in a swing in a front yard when the mom was in her car trying to back out. But the mom accidentally went forward, hitting the toddler.

The mom was heading to the hospital with the child when EMS pulled her over and took the toddler to a medical center.

The child's condition is not immediately known.

An investigation is underway.

Plum Grove is a town of about 600 people located along the western Liberty County border with Montgomery County.
