Mom hits 4-month-old daughter with car in Liberty County

PLUM GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-month-old child sustained severe head injuries when her mother hit the child with her car in Liberty County on Friday evening, authorities said.

It happened around 6 p.m. along County Road 3548 in Plum Grove.

The child was in a swing in a front yard when the mom was in her car, according to the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Witness told deputies the car was in drive and the mom accidentally drove forward, hitting her daughter.

The mother drove to a nearby store while on the phone with emergency dispatchers, authorities said. That's where a store employee said he heard the mother screaming and rushed to stabilize the child.

"I took the baby out of the car seat and elevated her head to make sure she was breathing," the employee said.

EMS workers met the mom and child at the store and transported her to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

The child's condition is not immediately known.

Plum Grove is a town of about 600 people located along the western Liberty County border with Montgomery County.

Investigators were still working to find out what exactly happened.
