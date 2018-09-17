A 1-year-old boy has been hospitalized after deputy constables said he was pinned to his mother's vehicle by another car in Spring.The child's mother was working to get the baby's car seat situated when he was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking spot.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon at a park on Butte Creek Road, near Ponderosa Elementary School.Constable Mark Herman said the baby was left with facial injuries after being pinned by the other driver.An ambulance transported the baby to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands in fair condition.While deputy constables continue their investigation, Constable Herman said the driver is likely to be cited for backing up when unsafe and for striking the other vehicle.