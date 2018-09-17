Driver pins 1-year-old boy to mom's car at Spring park near Ponderosa Elementary School: Constable

EMBED </>More Videos

Precint 4 deputy constables are investigating after a child was struck by a car outside Ponderosa Elementary School.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
A 1-year-old boy has been hospitalized after deputy constables said he was pinned to his mother's vehicle by another car in Spring.

The child's mother was working to get the baby's car seat situated when he was struck by a vehicle that was backing out of a parking spot.

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the incident happened Monday afternoon at a park on Butte Creek Road, near Ponderosa Elementary School.

Constable Mark Herman said the baby was left with facial injuries after being pinned by the other driver.

An ambulance transported the baby to Texas Children's Hospital in The Woodlands in fair condition.

While deputy constables continue their investigation, Constable Herman said the driver is likely to be cited for backing up when unsafe and for striking the other vehicle.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredspring isdcar accidentSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Witness may testify in case of teen charged with parents' murder
Alleged teen thief arrested after Houston hit-and-run crash
13-year-old attacked by dog while waiting for bus in Spring
Doorbell mystery woman in Montgomery Co. to reveal identity
ABC13 to televise and stream Cruz, O'Rourke debate on Sept. 30
FEMA postpones Presidential Alert test
Luby's to close more restaurants amid declining sales
Beyonce shares rare look behind-the-scenes of Houston show
Show More
Bridge gives out under big rig during Florence flooding
WATCH: Coast Guard airlifts Florence victim and dog to safety
Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett clash at pre-Emmys party
Remnants of Isaac moving toward Texas, unlikely to redevelop
Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man over $20
More News