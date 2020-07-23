4-year-old injured after being hit by car in the Katy area

Crews respond to an MVA/ auto-ped at an apartment complex in the 5700 block of Greenhouse Rd. Wed. in Katy.



Crews treated a 3 yo male who was transported by Life Flight in critical condition. @HCSOTexas is on-scene investigating.



Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/RTyxW9dsq9 — Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) July 23, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been transported to the hospital after deputies say he was struck by a vehicle in the Katy area.Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a 4-year-old child being hit by a vehicle at 5751 Greenhouse Rd around 7:30 p.m.Deputies said the child was transported to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition