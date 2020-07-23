4-year-old injured after being hit by car in the Katy area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A child has been transported to the hospital after deputies say he was struck by a vehicle in the Katy area.

Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a 4-year-old child being hit by a vehicle at 5751 Greenhouse Rd around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies said the child was transported to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition

