3-year-old killed when car rolls back and hits her in driveway, sheriff says

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A 3-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle in her home's driveway in the Cypress area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Saturday morning.

The sheriff tweeted shortly before 11 a.m. that deputies responded to a crash in the 18300 block of East Laura Shore.

Preliminary information was that a resident was backing out of the driveway and hit the child.

However, the sheriff later provided an update that a mother had just arrived home was unloading her SUV and inadvertently left the vehicle in neutral.

The mother and her three children then exited the vehicle, when it rolled back and struck her 3-year-old daughter.

The girl was transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital by Cyfair EMS where she later died.

The case is being investigated by the Harris County Sheriff's Office Vehicular Crimes Division.

