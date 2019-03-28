Disasters & Accidents

Child hit by car after being dropped off at school in NE Harris County

A 10-year-old girl was hit by a car in northeast Harris County Thursday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 15000 block of Sierra Sunset Drive.

Authorities told ABC13 the girl was being dropped off at school when she darted across the street, not in a crosswalk.

That's when she was bumped by the car.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to help the child, who was taken to Texas Children's Hospital.

She was not seriously injured and is expected to be okay.
