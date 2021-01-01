3-year-old dies after being found injured, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was found injured and later died in southwest Houston.

Officers said a resident called and reported their neighbor had a 3-year-old that was hurt.

The call came just before 4:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Ranchester Drive, according to authorities.

Officers said the child was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.



Investigators have yet to release how the child was injured or if there are any suspects.
