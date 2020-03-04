Child hangs from SUV door as driver circles H-E-B parking lot

LAREDO, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for the person caught on video driving an SUV with a small child hanging from the passenger side door at a south Texas supermarket.It happened in the parking lot of an H-E-B in Laredo. Police released the video Monday that shows the child holding onto the door while standing on the vehicle's running board while the driver circles the parking lot.Authorities want to know who the driver is and they're asking for tips about their identity.Contact Laredo police at 956-795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.All callers will remain anonymous.