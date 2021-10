PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have located the parents of a little boy who was found Saturday in Pasadena.The child was found in the 400 block of Garner Road, according to Pasadena police.The boy was able to tell police that his first name is Damian, but he isn't able to tell them where he lives. Moments after putting the word out about him being found, officers said they were able to find his parents.