HPD investigating after child found hanging at apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating a child's death after they were called to an apartment complex around 3 a.m. Wednesday in west Houston.The scene is on Country Place, near the Katy Freeway and Dairy Ashford.Police told ABC13 that when they arrived, they found the child hanging.According to officials, it appears to be a freak accident.ABC13 has a crew on the way to the scene. Refresh shortly for updates.