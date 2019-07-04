Child found alone in car as her parents' bodies pulled from Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- The bodies of a husband and wife were discovered in the Delaware River Thursday morning and their child was found alone in a car near the scene, Philadelphia police confirmed.

Crews first pulled a 30-year-old woman from the river around 5:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police on the scene found a 5-year-old girl sitting by herself inside a Nissan SUV. She told authorities she was with her father.

The child was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia as a precaution.

Police searched for the father around the scene, but were unable to locate him. Just before 10:30 a.m., authorities discovered the body of a man in the river. He was pulled from the water and pronounced dead by the Marine Unit.



The identities of the victims have not been released, however, police confirm they were the parents of the child.

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.
