4-year-old child drowns in apartment complex pool in Texas City, police say

Drowning: 4-year-old girl drowns in Terrance Apartment complex swimming pool in Texas City, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating how a child drowned in an apartment complex pool in Texas City on Saturday.

Just before 9 p.m., first responders arrived at the Terrances Apartments at 2602 Street North after a report of a child in the complex pool, according to TCPD officer Lorenzo Manuel de La Garza.

The assistant police chief, Jess Colwell, confirmed that the child in the pool was a 4-year-old girl.

It is unclear if the child was with family or under any type of supervision near the pool when they entered the water.

There are no further details related to the drowning as detectives are actively working on the case, according to a statement released by the TCPD.
