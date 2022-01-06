drowning

Missing person search centered around Missouri City neighborhood lake

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- First responders in Missouri City were working to locate a missing person near a body of water Thursday morning.

According to Missouri City Fire Chief Mario Partida, crews received a missing persons call at a residence in the Flamingo Island neighborhood around 4 a.m.

Officials staged several access points along Lake Olympia, which runs around many houses in the neighborhood.

Although it is unconfirmed if the missing person entered the water, search boats with sonar technology and a dive team were searching the lake because the residence backs up to the water, Partida said.

"The search teams use side-scan sonar to search underwater, and then they send divers down to check certain spots," Partida said.

Partida said the age of the missing person is unconfirmed, though it was initially reported that a child had gone missing in the area.

The fire chief told ABC13 crews there are alligators in the lake.

