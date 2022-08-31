7-year-old dies in hospital after wandering and falling into pond in SW Harris Co., sheriff says

A young girl is in the ICU in critical condition after she wandered off and fell into a pond in southwest Harris County, according to authorities.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 7-year-old girl died Wednesday at a hospital after spending a night in the ICU after falling into a pond in southwest Harris County, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a possible drowning call at about 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Anderson Lake subdivision in the 4400 block of Waterside Cove Lane.

The child had wandered off and fell into a pond, deputies said.

"Please keep her family in your prayers. Investigation remains ongoing," Gonzalez tweeted in an update.

At the scene, deputies learned that a neighborhood employee had found the girl in the pond. CPR was performed.

Authorities said the area where the girl was found in the water was no more than 10 inches deep.

It's unclear how the child wandered off or if anyone will be facing charges.