5-year-old dies after emergency at child care center in NW Harris Co.

By
Authorities are investigating the death of a 5-year-old after an emergency at the George Bryan Christian School on Wednesday.

The girl was identified as Ayana Kelly.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff's Office said a call came in from the child care center located in the 5300 block of Richey Road around 4:35 p.m. indicating a child was not breathing.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time. According to the Harris County Sheriff's office, at this point, no foul play is suspected, but homicide detectives are still investigating.

An autopsy is planned to determine the child's cause of death.

The George Bryan Christian School declined to comment Thursday morning on the incident.

Texas Health and Human Services' records show the child care center has been licensed since 2016.

Follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
child deathinvestigationdaycare
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant dies after long battle with COVID-19
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Body shop giving away free car to single mom on Mother's Day
More TOP STORIES News