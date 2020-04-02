Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Australia to offer parents free child care during pandemic

SYDNEY -- Australia's government will offer parents free child care from next week in a bid to keep 13,000 child care centers open during the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent workers staying home to look after children.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Thursday one million families would benefit from the subsidies expected to cost 1.6 billion Australian dollars ($973 million) over three months.

Parents are increasingly keeping children home from schools and child care centers due to the risk of COVID-19 and several child care centers have closed their doors due to dwindling revenue.

How to make face masks from materials found at home
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California resident Jennifer Ruvalcaba, known as Randomly Riley on Instagram, shows us how to make face masks at home.


The government insists that the children remain safer in schools than they are outside, despite some experts disagreeing. Morrison does not want parents forced to give up jobs to care for children.

Morrison told reporters: "If you have a job in this economy, it's an essential job."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessparentingaustraliacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldchild care
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News