Child and 4 others injured in two-vehicle crash in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Five people were injured, including a young girl, after a crash involving two vehicles in League City.

It happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday when the driver of a Ford F-150 and another car collided on Main Street near Englewood.

A girl, believed to be 3 or 4 years old, was taken by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital and is in critical condition. Police said she was sitting in a child safety seat.

Two other women in the car were taken to the hospital. The man in the truck and his passenger were also hospitalized.

Investigators are using a 3D imaging camera to reconstruct the crash and determine who was at fault.
