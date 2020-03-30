Child among victims sexually assaulted, allegedly by fugitive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are looking for a 52-year-old Houston man accused of sexually assaulting two victims, including a child under the age of six.
German M. Sibrian is charged with super aggravated sexual assault of a child and continuous sexual assault of a child.
Police say they received two separate reports of sexual abuse of the victims, which happened in the 6300 block of Clemson Street.
According to Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division, Sibrian sexually abused the first victim multiple times between January 2011 and continued through January 2013.
Sibrian sexually assaulted the second victim, who was under the age of six at the time, in January 2014, investigators say.
Sibrian is described as an Hispanic male, approximately 5'8", 180 lbs., with brown eyes and medium length black hair.
He is known to drive a blue 2017 Jeep or a yellow 2006 Hummer.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging, or arrest of Sibrian.
You can report information by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), online or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
Only tips and calls made directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
