Police searching for person that left gun unattended at park after child accidentally shoots himself

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A young child, only one or two years old, is recovering after police said he shot himself in the hand while at Steubner Airline Park in north Houston.

But, how did it happen?

And will anybody be held responsible?

"(There were) several males in a park here. They were at a table. At some point, one of the males had a pistol and he laid it on a picnic table," Lt. Larry Crowson with the Houston Police Department said. "The 2-year-old was able to obtain it and accidentally shot himself."

Now - the question is, who would have left a loaded gun unattended on a picnic table?

"Unfortunately, several of the witnesses fled the location," Lt. Crowson said. "A witness stayed here along with the father of the child."

Houston police said the child shot himself in his right hand and was stable when he went to the hospital with his father.

But police said they're now getting conflicting stories. They don't know if the child grabbed his father's gun or somebody else's.

It turns out that it might not matter much.

Our 13 Investigates team is looking into who gets charged with making a firearm accessible to a child.

Since the law was enacted in 1995 to last April, 69 people have been charged in Harris County. But only 18 of them were found guilty, which brings the conviction rate to 26%.

Even if someone is found guilty, it's just a misdemeanor, so they can still own and purchase more guns.

