Houston fugitive accused of child abuse, causing serious injuries

Klarissa L. Parker, 22, is accused of physically abusing a child, causing serious injuries.
On June 13, 2019, Houston police say a report was received of a child who had been physically abused in the 11400 block of Harwin Drive. Investigators say they found Parker to be the abuser in the situation.
WANTED: Fugitive accused of injury to a child. If you know where police can locate Klarissa Parker, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 750686-19 - 11400 blk. Harwin Dr. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/I9Mcf2Pptg pic.twitter.com/3mHSU7NJwo— Crime Stoppers HOU (@CrimeStopHOU) August 12, 2020
Parker is described as a white female, 5'6", 160 - 170 lbs, with green eyes and blonde hair.
