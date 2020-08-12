Houston fugitive accused of child abuse, causing serious injuries

WANTED: Fugitive accused of injury to a child. If you know where police can locate Klarissa Parker, call (713) 222-TIPS (8477). Reward possible up to $5,000. HPD 750686-19 - 11400 blk. Harwin Dr. - @houstonpolice #hounews https://t.co/I9Mcf2Pptg pic.twitter.com/3mHSU7NJwo