Houston fugitive accused of child abuse, causing serious injuries

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers needs your help finding a Houston fugitive wanted for injury to a child.

Klarissa L. Parker, 22, is accused of physically abusing a child, causing serious injuries.

On June 13, 2019, Houston police say a report was received of a child who had been physically abused in the 11400 block of Harwin Drive. Investigators say they found Parker to be the abuser in the situation.



Parker is described as a white female, 5'6", 160 - 170 lbs, with green eyes and blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.
