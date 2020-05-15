Pets & Animals

Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of highway in New Jersey

OAKLAND, New Jersey -- A disabled and overweight Chihuahua is on the road to recovery after he was rescued from a crate on the side of a highway.

Stanley was found locked in the crate on the side of the highway with cars speeding by.

His rescuers at the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge say he was frozen from fear when he was discovered on the side of the road.

Stanley is believed to be 8 years old and weighs 21 pounds, more than twice what he should, rendering him immobile. All four of his legs have deformities, so he is unable to walk.

He is now in a foster home where he is receiving the love and attention he deserves.

He will need to lose weight in order to be fitted for a wheelchair and has a long road ahead of weight loss, therapy and medical care.

If you're interested, you can make a donation to RBARI to help

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyanimal rescuepetspet rescuedogu.s. & worldhot dogshighwayspet adoption
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More downpours Friday, Flash Flood Watch Saturday
Phone data shows a reason why minorities hit harder by COVID-19
COVID-19 cases by zip codes and county-by-county
Golden Nugget in Lake Charles reopens today
HPD officers involved in 4 deadly shootings over the past month
Astros great and championship GM dies at 74
Officer-involved shooting leaves suspect dead in SE Houston
Show More
Magnitude-6.4 earthquake rocks Western Nevada,
Hotel security guard finds man shot to death in room
Amber Alert canceled for east Texas girl found in Kentucky
10 Houston companies with most layoffs in 2020
Aldine man killed in ambush-style robbery
More TOP STORIES News