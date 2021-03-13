Customer stops suspected car thief in East Texas Chick-fil-a drive-thru line

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- An intense foot chase at an east Texas restaurant ended when a customer opened his truck's door at just the right moment.
Police in Jacksonville said the man they were chasing had been in a stolen vehicle. He took off when officers tried to question him.
The suspect was trying to get by the drive-thru line of a Chick-fil-a when a man in a truck decided to give officers a hand.
After the customer opened his door and tripped the suspect, he stayed there and lectured him about running from officers, according to the police.
The department later posted on social media thanking the customer and calling him "hangry but helpful."
There's no word yet on charges for the suspect.
Jacksonville, a town of just under 15,000, is around 175 miles north of Houston.
CNN contributed to this report.
