What temps will be like for Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It might feel like we've skipped winter, but colder weather is predicted to roll into Houston just in time for the Chevron Houston Marathon on Sunday.

A cold front scheduled to arrive late Saturday should bring lower humidity and cooler temperatures with race time temps starting in the mid 40s and wind chill readings in the upper 30s.

Winds will be blowing out of the northeast at 10-20 mph under a mostly clear sky.

