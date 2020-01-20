chevron houston marathon

Training faster may not make you race faster, experts say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, many will embark on their first ever Chevron Houston Marathon.

Others will try to finish with a personal best, but you'd be surprised to learn that running faster in training doesn't necessarily make you faster on race day.

"The science to going faster isn't going fast all the time," insists Kimberly Gandler with the Iron Man Sports Medicine Institute. "Actually, it is spending more time in the zone two paces and building your aerobic engine. Over time, your lactate levels come down."

In essence, it's using your heart rate and appropriate paces to train.

"We want to get out of that zone two tempo paces, the grey zone. Those paces that a lot of us age-groupers want to spend a lot of time at. But, we are not going to see improvement, because both engines are simultaneously working and neither one is improving," Gandler added.

Follow David Nuno on Twitter and Facebook.

13 best spots to watch the Chevron Houston Marathon
EMBED More News Videos

Best spots to watch the Houston Marathon



5 ways to get involved in the Chevron Houston Marathon without running
EMBED More News Videos

Five ways to participate in the Chevron Houston Marathon



ROAD CLOSURES: Dozens of streets to be blocked off for Chevron Houston Marathon
EMBED More News Videos

Drivers may need to make adjustments as roads are closed around the city for the Chevron Houston Marathon



SkyDrone13 gets amazing views of the Chevron Houston Marathon
EMBED More News Videos

SkyDrone13 gets amazing views of the Chevron Houston Marathon

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonhealthchevron houston marathonrunningdistance running
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
Catch complete coverage of the Chevron Houston Marathon
Man who died mid-race 'went to every doctor' before marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon can be life-changing
American Ninja Warrior with Parkinsons runs marathon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
Congresswoman working to bring free testing sites to minorities
Texas 'not quite there yet' on meeting COVID-19 testing goals
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Tattoo shop owners frustrated, look to open despite order
Show More
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
More TOP STORIES News