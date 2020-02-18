What's happening in Houston? Check it out!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5996994" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch Check THis Out on The Localish Channel

CHECK THIS OUT IS SPONSORED BY

Check This Out is an informative and entertaining program that showcases anything and everything Houstonians want to know. Check This Out blends excitement and energy, along with good ol' fashioned fun into a recipe specifically created to engage local viewers. In our March 7 episode, host Kat Cosley will highlight Moody Gardens to see what family fun they have this season. She will alos have great tips for your health and home, as well as events to check out in your community.Moody GardensCirque Du Soleil, AlegriaAmerican Risk InsuranceSuperior Window CompanyGOYA FoodsBARCInnovative Lasers of Houston