What's happening in Houston? Check it out!

Check This Out is an informative and entertaining program that showcases anything and everything Houstonians want to know. Check This Out blends excitement and energy, along with good ol' fashioned fun into a recipe specifically created to engage local viewers. In our December 5th segment Host Kat Cosley highlighted Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights presented by Reliant, to see what family fun you can look forward to this holiday season! She also had great tips for your home and health!
CHECK THIS OUT IS SPONSORED BY
WATCH SEGMENTS FROM OUR DECEMBER 5 SHOW
Space Center Houston Galaxy Lights
Houston Museum Of Natural Science
Houston Hotel Furniture
ABC Home And Commercial
Power Wizard
Air Team Heating & Cooling
Innovative Lasrs of Houston