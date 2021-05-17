Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to hot destinations

HOUSTON, Texas -- A low-cost air carrier has Houston in its flight plan, announcing new flights to a sunny hot spot and scorching Sin City.Minneapolis-basedhas announced a new presence at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with direct flights now underway. New nonstop flights from IAH include travel to the following destinations:Service begins May 27 and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $129.