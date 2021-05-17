HOUSTON, Texas -- A low-cost air carrier has Houston in its flight plan, announcing new flights to a sunny hot spot and scorching Sin City.
Minneapolis-based Sun Country Airlines has announced a new presence at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, with direct flights now underway. New nonstop flights from IAH include travel to the following destinations:
Cancun: Cancun International Airport (CUN)
Service begins May 27 and operates twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays. One-way fares start at $129.
For more on this story, visit our partners at CultureMap.
SEE ALSO: Despite warnings, travel increases across Houston and US
Low-cost airline launches direct flights from Houston to hot destinations
HOUSTON CULTUREMAP
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News